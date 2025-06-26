India News | MNC Employee Commits Suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman, working in a multi-national company, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in DLF phase 3 here, police said.
Pooja, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was staying alone in the house, and her body was found on Thursday afternoon, police said.
"Her neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her apartment and informed the police. It is suspected that she took the extreme step around four days ago," a police officer said.