India News | MNC Employee Commits Suicide in Gurugram

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 29-year-old woman, working in a multi-national company, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in DLF phase 3 here, police said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 26, 2025 11:30 PM IST
Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman, working in a multi-national company, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in DLF phase 3 here, police said.

Pooja, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was staying alone in the house, and her body was found on Thursday afternoon, police said.

"Her neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her apartment and informed the police. It is suspected that she took the extreme step around four days ago," a police officer said.

"Her neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her apartment and informed the police. It is suspected that she took the extreme step around four days ago," a police officer said.

Pooja's family members were informed, and the body was handed over to them after the postmortem.

According to her family members, she was on medication for depression, they said.

