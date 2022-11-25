Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) The Mizo National Front-Congress coalition in Mara Autonomous District Council was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion on Friday, an official said.

The no-confidence motion was moved by BJP member L Prisila on the last day of the three-day session, MADC Information and Public Relations Officer Beirokhu Beita said.

The council, one of the three ADCs in the southern part of the state, is headed by Congress member H Malvin as chief executive member (CEM).

While 15 members voted in favour of removal of the MNF-Congress combine, nine were against it, he said.

The polls held on May 5 threw up a ‘hung council' as no single party won with a majority. The BJP, which had contested in 24 out of the 25 seats, emerged the single-largest party, winning 12 seats, one short of the majority.

The MNF had bagged nine seats and the Congress won four.

The MNF-Congress coalition government was sworn in on June 1 after Malvin won a vote-of-confidence motion. Meanwhile, state BJP leader Vanlalhmuaka told PTI that his party would stake claim to form government in the 25-member MADC.

