Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Giridih after he was caught committing a theft, police said on Sunday.

The incident pertains to the Sadi Gawaron village where a 52-year-old man identified as Vinod Chaudhary and resident of Simaria was found dead by the police.

"A criminal, Vinod Chaudhary, was found dead in Sadi Gawaron village under PS Mufassil today," Police Station in-charge, Vinay Ram said.

PS Vinay Ram said, "As we received the incident information, SDPO Anil Kumar Singh and I immediately reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination."

The villagers here told that on the night of December 31 when they were sleeping, Vinod entered the house of a person named Biralal Tudu and was untying the goats. Meanwhile, hearing the goats bleating, the owner woke up and started calling out. Following that, Vinod tried to flee the spot, but only then people surrounded him with arrows and bows and thrashed him. Vinod was severely injured by this beating and he died in a while," Vinay Ram added.

Praveen Murmu, a member of Zila Parishad said, "After he broke into a house to commit robbery last night, he was surrounded by the villagers. Later, he was found dead.

On the other hand, the son of the deceased Vinod Chaudhary said that his father did not commit any crime and he is being murdered.

The police said that they have checked the house where the deceased had entered to commit the theft and family members along with the people around had been questioned.

"Further investigation is underway," the police said. (ANI)

