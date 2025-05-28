New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A mock drill will be conducted in four border districts of Rajasthan--Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner on May 29, stated Tina Dabi, District Collector of Barmer.

Sirens will be sounded during the drill, and emergency response systems will also be tested.

Also Read | 'C-Grade Bollywood Movie That'll Flop Miserably': Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Pakistan Links Allegations.

Civil defence authorities have begun preparations for the exercise, and instructions are being sent to all concerned districts. Special arrangements are being made in Jaisalmer district, which shares a border with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Additional District Collector Paras Ram Tok stated that the exact time and location of the mock drill in Jaisalmer is yet to be decided, for which a meeting will be held.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Andhra Pradesh State Council Releases Provisional Key for Engineering Course, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

It is worth noting that a similar mock drill was conducted earlier on May 7 in 28 cities across Rajasthan to prepare for potential air raids after the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces.

In the earlier mock drills conducted in the country, air raid warning sirens were activated to alert the public, and a blackout was imposed at night.

Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoJK, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share the details of the Operation.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stated that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)