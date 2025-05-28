Amaravati, May 29: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 today, May 28. The Andhra Pradesh Council released the AP EAMCET answer key for the engineering course. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test exam can check the provisional key by visiting the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

It must be noted that the objection window to the provisional answer key has been opened. The last date to raise objections is 5 PM on May 30. Here's the direct link to download the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025. This year, the AP EAMCET 2025 exam was held from May 21 to May 27. The examination was conducted in two sessions, with the first session from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second session from 2 PM to 5 PM. RBSE 10th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Steps To Check AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 link for the engineering course

A new page will open

Now, click on the paper

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

To qualify for the AP EAPCET 2025 exam, the required percentage of marks is 25 per cent of the maximum marks, which is considered for the ranking. However, no minimum qualifying mark has been prescribed for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. That said, their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories. What Is CBSE’s New Post-Result Process? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

It is worth noting that the rank obtained in the AP EAPCET 2025 examination is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form only for the academic year 2025-2026. Meanwhile, the APSCHE has already released the answer key for the agriculture and pharmacy courses. The objection window for the same will be closed on May 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).