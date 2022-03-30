Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reviewed the modalities for redressal of service-related matters and grievances of tribal employees, an official spokesman said.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, along with Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, convened the first meeting of the Internal Grievance Committee (IGC) to look into the issues of employment and service-related grievances of scheduled tribe employees across various departments, the spokesman said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Tribal-Dominated Dahod on April 21, Says Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil.

He said the meeting discussed the modalities for handling tribal employees' grievances related to non-maintenance of reservation roster, non-filling of reserved vacancies, discrimination in promotion or seniority, non-appointment on compassionate grounds, discrimination in transfer, posting, termination from services and denial of pensioner benefits as per the mandate notified by the General Administration Department.

Accordingly, taking necessary action for immediate redressal of grievances, Nanda asked for putting in place a transparent mechanism for handling the issues and grievances of the ST employees by the committee.

Also Read | Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

She discussed about a common platform for all complaints and inter-departmental coordination on the service matters.

It was decided that the monthly meeting of the committee to examine all the issues will be held on the 26th of every month and a sub-committee will scrutinise all the representations for the consideration of IGC, the spokesman said.

Choudhary discussed the modalities for online portal for receipt of complaints, communication with departmental nodal officers for a time-bound response, action in fake-ST certificate cases, maintenance of roaster for promotion and filling vacancies and other grievances of tribal employees.

A portal will be developed by Tribal Research Institute in coordination with the IT department for ease of management of grievances, he said.

A team of tribal affairs has been nominated for processing of all such grievances and taking them up with concerned departments and other relevant authorities, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)