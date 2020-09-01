New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours.

A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of West Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commission cited the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) flash flood guidance as the reason for the warning.

"Flash Flood Guidance for next 24 hours in respect of Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir issued by IMD (India Meteorological Department) on September 1 valid till September 2, 2020 at 1130 hours is appended," the Commission tweeted.

As per the IMD bulletin on September 1, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala on Wednesday.

Whereas for Thursday, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe and heavy downdpour at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

