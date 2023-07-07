New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi is likely to receive moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather in the city remained pleasant on Friday with a trace amount of rainfall in a few areas.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, the weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

On Friday, the humidity level in the city oscillated between 93 per cent and 70 per cent.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi has recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months – 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)