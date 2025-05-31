Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the political culture of the country in the past decade from that of a blame game to demonstrating performance.

Addressing the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Women Empowerment Conference here, he said, "The country has changed since 2014. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country of 140 crore people is moving forward at a fast pace."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Major Scam in Thane-Godbunder-Bhayander Twin Tunnel and Elevated Road Projects, Allege Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress.

The Union minister said the prime minister changed the political culture and brought in a "report card" politics based on development, accountability and performance.

"Earlier, leaders used to spend time blaming each other. But today 'report card' politics is happening... A politics of accountability, performance, development... that is our way of working," he said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: INR 3,000 May-June Payout Likely Soon for Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra, Check Full Details.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and Union Ministers Bhagirath Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present in the program.

Nadda also attended a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur organised by the party to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)