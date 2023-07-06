New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done commendable work in all sectors and brought India up from the tenth largest economy in the world in 2014 to the fifth largest, leaving Great Britain behind, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Addressing a book launch event here, Nadda attributed India's progress in the last nine years to the Modi government's policies and “bold decisions”.

“Be it infrastructure, education, health or economy, a lot of progress has been made due to the policy and bold decisions taken by the government headed by our dynamic leader Modi,” he said.

“The policy interventions and bold decisions that the government took brought our country from the tenth largest economy to the fifth largest economy in the world over nine years. We have overtaken Great Britain and are going forward,” he said.

Nadda unveiled the book titled ‘Public Health, Innovations Through a Maze of International Instruments', authored by Manisha Shridhar, who is the regional advisor to World Health Organisation (WHO) for South East Asia region.

Highlighting the achievements of the central government, the BJP national president said India has become the third largest automobile market in the world, overtaking Japan, while in the steel manufacturing sector, the country has reached the second position from its fourth position in 2014.

“If we talk about mobile manufacturing, 92 per cent of the mobiles were imported in 2014, especially from China. Today, 97 per cent of mobiles are manufactured in India. Apple products are also being manufactured in India,” he said.

In the past nine years, the Modi government has spent over Rs 18 lakh crore on infrastructure, including highways, elevated roads, expressways, metros and Vande Bharat trains.

“This year, Modi has decided to spend Rs 10 lakh crore in one year for infrastructure. This is the level of development taking place,” Nadda said, adding, “If you talk about the economic growth in the past nine years, it is commendable.”

