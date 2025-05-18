New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on his birthday on Sunday.

Deve Gowda, who served as prime minister between June 1996 and April 1997, turned 92 on Sunday.

In an X post, Modi said Gowda is widely respected for his statesman-like approach and passion towards public service.

"Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji. He is widely respected for his statesman-like approach and passion towards public service," Modi wrote.

"His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," he added.

