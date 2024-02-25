Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): Reiterating the promise of 'Modi ki Guarantee meaning the guarantee of fulfilment of guarantee', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the foundation stone for five AIIMS was laid three years ago and today that "guarantee was fulfilled."

"Similarly, a guarantee of an AIIMS was given to Punjab and the foundation stone as well as inauguration was done by PM Modi. The same cycle has taken place for Raebareli, Mangalgiri, Kalyani, and Rewari AIIMS. In the last 10 years, 10 new AIIMS have been sanctioned in different states. Modi ki guarantee begins where expectations from others end", said PM Modi.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Amethi Seat.

The Prime Minister said that the pandemic could be handled in a credible manner due to the improvements in the healthcare system and infrastructure in the last 10 years.

He mentioned the unprecedented expansion of AIIMS, Medical Colleges and Critical Care Infrastructure. There are more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in villages for small ailments.

Also Read | Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Haryana: INLD's State Unit Chief Gunned Down in Jhajjar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Prime Minister said that today, the number of medical colleges has reached 706 from 387 in 2014, more than 1 lakh MBBS seats from 50 thousand ten years ago, and 70 thousand post-graduate seats, up from 30 thousand in 2014.

More doctors will come out of these colleges in the next few years than the number of doctors in the entire 70 years since independence, he said.

There are 64 thousand crore rupees worth Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission going on in the country. Today's event also saw projects like medical colleges, TB hospital and research centre, PGI satellite centre, critical care blocks and dozens of ESIC hospitals.

"Government prioritizes the prevention of disease as well as the capacity to fight it", the Prime Minister said, highlighting the emphasis on nutrition, Yoga, Ayush and cleanliness.

He underlined the commitment to promoting both traditional Indian medicine and modern medicine and gave examples of the two big hospitals and research centers related to Yoga and Naturopathy being inaugurated in Maharashtra and Haryana today.

He also mentioned WHO's global center related to the traditional medical system is also being built here in Gujarat.

In a bid towards helping the poor and middle class save money while also availing better healthcare facilities, the Prime Minister threw light on the Ayushman Bharat Yojna which has helped save Rs 1 lakh crore, and Jan Aushadhi Centers that provide medicines at an 80 per cent discount thereby saving Rs 30 thousand crores. Under the Ujjwala Yojna, the poor have saved more than Rs 70,000 crores, citizens have saved Rs 4,000 every month due to low cost of mobile data and taxpayers have saved about Rs 2.5 lakh crores due to tax-related reforms.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on the PM Suryaghar Scheme that will bring the electricity bill to zero and will create income for the families. Beneficiaries will get 300 units of free electricity and the remaining power will be purchased by the government.

He also mentioned large wind energy and solar projects such as two plants in Kutch for which foundation stones were laid today.

Noting that Rajkot is a city of workers, entrepreneurs and artisans, the Prime Minister talked about PM Vishwakarma Yojana worth Rs 13,000 crores benefitting lakhs of Vishwakarmas. In Gujarat, only 20,000 Vishwakarmas have already been trained and every Vishwakarma received an assistance of Rs 15,000.

He also informed that in the PM SVANidhi scheme, the assistance of Rs 10,000 crores has been disbursed to street vendors. Street vendors of Gujarat received about Rs 800 crores worth of assistance. In Rajkot itself, more than 30,000 loans have been disbursed, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the mission of Viksit Bharat gets stronger when the citizens of India get empowered.

"When Modi guarantees to make India the world's third largest economic superpower, the goal is health for all and prosperity for all", the Prime Minister concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)