Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, and several other political leaders on Thursday extended greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of his 53rd birthday.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. He has made tireless efforts to transform the state across various sectors, significantly improving the quality of life for its citizens. May God bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to send his greetings and praised the chief minister for taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development.

"He continues to work relentlessly for public welfare and progress. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he posted.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari also extended their greetings to Adityanath, who responded on X expressing his gratitude to the leaders.

BSP president Mayawati also extended her wishes saying, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes for a long life to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath ji on his birthday today."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also joined the nation's leaders in wishing Adityanath.

Several other chief ministers also greeted the chief minister on his birthday, including Pushkar Singh Dhami, (Uttarakhand), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, also being observed as World Environment Day, Adityanath planted a Bilva (Bael) tree at his official residence in Lucknow.

The chief minister emphasised the need for collective commitment towards protecting nature and preserving ecological balance, an official statement said.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Kumar Saxena and Minister of State for Forests KP Malik extended their birthday wishes to Adityanath and presented him with a memento.

The chief minister extended his greetings on World Environment Day and called on the people to commit to protecting the environment.

"Mata Bhumi: Putroham Prithivya (My mother is the Earth and I am her son). Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred occasion of World Environment Day! Come, let us pledge to protect the environment on the auspicious occasion of World Environment Day," he said in a post on X.

