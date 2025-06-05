DIGIPIN: India Post Launches New Digital Addressing System To Replace Traditional PIN Codes, It Identifies Precise Location Using Longitude and Latitude

Mumbai, June 5: DIGIPIN is an open-source national-level addressing grid developed by India Post in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, NRSC, and ISRO. The Department of Posts launched DIGIPIN, which provides precise location identification via a unique 10-character alphanumeric code. With the DIGIPIN initiative, the India Post aims to establish a DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) for the country's standardised, geo-coded addressing system.

DIGIPIN is a digital addressing system that offers accurate location identification, improving the older PIN codes system. Unlike the traditional PIN codes system that covers a larger area within a city, DIGIPIN pinpoints the exact coordinates of the location. The DIGIPIN is open-source, and the citizen of India can generate their 10-character number by going to a government website. YouTube Ends Support for Older iPhones and iPads Running Old Version of iOS, iPadOS Ahead of Apple WWDC25; Check List of Devices Affected and Other Options.

DIGIPIN Features and Benefits

DIGIPIN, unlike traditional PIN Codes, helps to accurately identify any location within 4m x 4m square, ensuring high precision.

It identifies a location using latitude and longitude, encoded in a 10-character alphanumerical format with pre-defined symbols.

DIGIPIN works well in remote, rural and urban regions which do not have traditional PIN code systems.

It allows the emergency services and deliveries to reach the area on time and allows for better navigation. Still, the accuracy of this new digital addressing system may depend on the GNSS location captured via smartphone or other device.

DIGIPIN is secure and private, works offline, and does not store citizens' personal data.

The new system also helps the government deliver services faster and more accurately.

DIGIPIN has various other benefits that help businesses, governments and citizens for different purposes. This digital addressing system is limited to Indian boundaries only. India Post Launches DIGIPIN for Accurate Location Identification.

However, the DIGIPIN ecosystem would help many sectors without the need to confirm the areas and solve any delivery issues. Check your DIGIPIN by visiting this link - https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).