Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Narmadapuram, formerly known as Hoshangabad, is part of the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi will address a gathering at around 11.45 AM in Pipariya town, the state BJP said.

"We are fortunate that the prime minister is coming to MP on the occasion of B R Ambedkar's jayanti. His arrival will fill us with energy, enthusiasm and new strength in the current election period," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He said the BJP was continuously moving in the direction of social harmony, a path shown by Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

Notably, the Opposition has been alleging that the BJP was seeking a massive mandate in elections as it wants to destroy the Constitution.

Hitting back at the Opposition, Modi on April 12 said that his government revered the Constitution and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now.

"The Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government. For us, the Constitution is everything," Modi had said while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan.

The BJP has fielded a new face, Darshan Singh, from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh against Congress nominee Sanjay Sharma, a former MLA.

Hoshangabad will go to polls on April 26.

