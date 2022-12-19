New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-January 7 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

In June this year, Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

