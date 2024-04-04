Agartala, Apr 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday asserted that the implementation of 'one nation, one election' is imminent.

He said the committee led by former President Ramnath Kovind has already submitted its recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu after consulting with various political parties.

Saha assured that post the parliamentary polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would focus on realising the concept of 'one nation, one election', aiming to streamline the electoral process and minimise disruptions to development activities.

"Development works suffer due to frequent elections. It will not be hampered if 'one nation, one election' is introduced in the country", he said.

Encouraging voters to support Biplab Kumar Deb for Tripura West Parliamentary constituency and Dipak Majumder for Ramnagar assembly seat, Saha highlighted their roles in advancing the region's progress.

The Ramnagar assembly bypolls is being held following the demise of BJP veteran MLA Surajit Dutta in December last year.

