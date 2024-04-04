New Delhi, April 4: After the picture of jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal placed between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar went viral during a video briefing of Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has said that Kejriwal is the symbol of the struggle going on today against the dictatorship of BJP and his picture is proof of this.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the central government of Bharatiya Janata Party on false charges. Arvind Kejriwal is the symbol of the struggle going on today against the dictatorship of the BJP, and his picture is proof of this. This is to remind us that the struggle that is going on today against the BJP is no less than a freedom struggle. There was a time when the people of the country used to fight against the British. Today is a time when we have to struggle against the dictatorship of BJP and Arvind Kejriwal is doing the same," Atishi said. Delhi High Court Dismisses Another Plea Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal As Chief Minister.

AAP also faced backlash on the social media platforms for equating Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. The BJP too slammed AAP and said that the public will not be misled by Kejriwal's party. Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva said on X, "It is very regrettable to put the photo of a staunch corrupt Arvind Kejriwal between Bhagat Singh ji and Babasaheb Ambedkar ji. Earlier the husband used to lie in front of the camera. Now that he is in jail, he is making his wife lie. The public is not going to be misled by AAP," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement. Arvind Kejriwal Message From Tihar Jail: Delhi CM Asks AAP MLAs to Address All Problems of Delhiites, Sunita Kejriwal Conveys the Message (Watch Video).

"I am not just talking about solving their government problems. We should solve other problems too. Delhi's two crore people are my family. No one should be unhappy because of me. God bless all of them. Jai Hind," Kejriwal added.