Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Two persons were rescued from the site of the building accident site in Punjab's Mohali where an under-construction building's roofing fell on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: Home Quarantine Must for Flyers to Karnataka From High-Risk Countries.

Rupinder Soni, DSP Kharar said that the situation has been brought under control.

"Two people rescued from building accident site, all 11 people working at the accident site have been accounted for. The situation is under control," DSP Soni said.

Also Read | Scary! Angry Rhino Chases Tourists in Safari Jeeps Inside Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Woman Caught Shouting ‘Speed Up’ in Viral Video.

Several labourers were feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's roofing fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)