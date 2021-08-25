Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a five-day tour of Odisha and held discussions with some prominent persons of the state, a Sangh member said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: MBA Student Gangraped By Five Men, Her Male Friend Thrashed; Case Registered.

Bhagwat arrived here late on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Jaipur Man Beats Up Dog With Stick in Adarsh Nagar Area, Incident Caught on Camera; Case Registered.

The RSS chief, however, did not hold any public meeting in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol, the Sangh member said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to discuss organisational issues with RSS leaders of Odisha and will visit Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath and meet Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Thursday.

He will also review the work done by swayam sevaks among the coronavirus affected people and suggest to them ways to deal with the possible third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to hit the state in October.

The RSS chief will also review other services of the organisation among different sections of people like forest dwellers, tribals, scheduled castes and others across the state.

He is scheduled to end his Odisha visit on August 29, a statement issued by Viswa Sambad Kendra, the media wing of RSS, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)