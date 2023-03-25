Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate Rashtriya Sewa Bharti's three-day 'Sewa Sangam' programme here on April 7.

The program will be organised at the Keshav Vidyapeeth Jamdoli, Rajasthan Kshetra Sewa Pramukh of the RSS Shivlehri said.

Also Read | Chardham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Govt Signs Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Health ATMs on Route.

He said more than 4,000 representatives of voluntary service organisations would attend the event themed on 'Self-reliant & Prosperous India'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)