New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday hosted US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, for a high-level closed-door luncheon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The discussion focused on US-India strategic and defence ties, recent trade successes, resilient supply chain partnerships, creating trusted digital corridors, and strengthening energy and trade collaboration.

According to a release, the luncheon, chaired by Shantanu Narayen, Vice Chair of USISPF and Chair and CEO of Adobe, saw participation from senior executives including Brad Smith, Vice-Chairman, Microsoft; Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst; Maeve Culloty, President & CEO, HPE Financial Services; Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings; Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik; Umesh Sachdev, CEO of Uniphore; Raj Koneru, CEO; Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys; Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO, ReNew; Balkrishna Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World; Manoj Menda, Chair of RMZ Supervisory Board; and Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom.

Senior executives from USISPF member companies, including Aditya Birla Group, Essar, HCL Tech, Mastercard, and Google, also participated.

Ambassador Gor, sharing his experience on X, said, "Great conversation with CEOs and executives from 50+ companies, including Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon, Mastercard, General Catalyst, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing. We focused on U.S. leadership in AI, emerging technologies, and innovation. The Global AI Summit in New Delhi is underway in full force. Thanks to USISPF for hosting."

Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, highlighted India's potential in AI stating, "What's happening in India in AI has the potential to be revolutionary. The talent, infrastructure, and policy ambition are converging at exactly the right moment. We are bullish on India's growth story and see significant opportunity to invest across all of our key sectors, including tech, healthcare, defense, energy, and financial services. The India-U.S. partnership is core to unlocking the next phase of global growth, particularly as AI reshapes industries and economies."

In his opening remarks, Shantanu Narayen emphasised the importance of sustained public-private collaboration to advance responsible and trusted AI.

"The U.S.-India partnership truly exemplifies the spirit of this Summit -- countries with shared goals working together to turn technological progress into opportunity for people everywhere. India brings scale, world-class talent, digital public infrastructure, and a vibrant startup ecosystem. The United States brings advanced research institutions, deep capital markets, and leadership in compute and semiconductors. Together, we can harness the power of AI to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time and unlock unprecedented opportunities for economic and societal advancement," he said.

Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF, congratulated Ambassador Gor on his leadership in advancing the U.S.-India trade agreement, saying, "Few Ambassadors have had the impact that Ambassador Gor has had in his first month in office."

"The appointment of one of President Trump's most trusted and able lieutenants to lead the relationship with India sends a clear signal on the huge opportunity for strategic and trade partnership that lies before us," he added.

USISPF, an official partner of the India AI Impact Summit in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is leading the largest US industry delegation to India, comprising over 120 CEOs and senior global leaders, reflecting the depth and momentum of US-India cooperation on artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure. (ANI)

