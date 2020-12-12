New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's two-day visit to Kolkata will begin from Saturday.

During his visit, he will meet young achievers in the state.

Last week, Bhagwat was in Patna to attend a meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal. (ANI)

