Bhopal, December 13: Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday. The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by the governor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the event. Mohan Yadav Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath As New Madhya Pradesh CM (See Pic and Video).

Mohan Yadav Sworn In as Madhya Pradesh CM

#WATCH | BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/aXWZMPyXBH — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/CqP3EMrC8K — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the occasion.

