Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh today, December 13. The Madhya Pradesh CM-designate took oath in Bhopal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders, who attended the swearing-in ceremony. CM Designate Mohan Yadav To Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Today; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

Mohan Yadav Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/CqP3EMrC8K — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Mohan Yadav Takes Oath

