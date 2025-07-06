Itanagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Remembering Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Sunday said it was a moment to renew the nation's commitment to unity, integrity, and self-reliance.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of year-long celebrations of Mookerjee's birth anniversary, the governor said his contributions go beyond politics and represent a powerful blend of conviction, patriotism, and transformative leadership that continues to inspire people.

"This occasion is not just a remembrance. It is a powerful call to action, especially for the youth, to take inspiration from Mookerjee's courage, conviction, and selfless service," he said.

Urging the youth of the state to be the flag bearers of Mookerjee's vision, the governor said their strength lies in their creativity, ambition, and deep-rooted cultural heritage.

He encouraged them to take pride in their identity while striving for excellence in science, sports, technology, and innovation.

"When young people are empowered to lead with integrity and compassion, they become agents of positive change," Parnaik said, calling for the nurturing of youth leadership across communities.

He stressed the need for revitalising local institutions, making them pillars of good governance and inclusive development.

The governor recalled Mookerjee's slogan of 'one country, one head, one flag, one constitution'.

He said that the dream of national integration envisioned by Mookerjee was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the abrogation of Article 370.

Parnaik described Mookerjee as a courageous nation-builder, a visionary educationist, and an architect of modern industrial India.

The event, organised by the state Art and Culture Department with the support of the Union Culture Ministry, witnessed the participation of people from all walks of life.

Law Minister Kento Jini, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba were among those present at the function.

