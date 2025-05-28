Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A 19-member delegation from the Mongolian Army, led by Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, visited the Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade to gain firsthand insight into the professional aspects of airborne troops. This visit marked a key step in strengthening India-Mongolia defence cooperation.

In a post on X, SuryaCommand IA wrote," Mongolian Delegation Visits Shatrujeet Brigade. A 19-member Mongolian Army delegation, headed by Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, visited the Shatrujeet Brigade. The delegation was given firsthand insight into the professional aspects of Airborne troops, a significant step in bolstering India-Mongolia bilateral defence cooperation."

The two armies had earlier engaged in a field exercise called Nomadic Elephant held in July 2024. The exercise is conducted on an annual basis.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, was represented by a battalion of SIKKIM SCOUTS and personnel from other arms and services. The Mongolian contingent was represented by personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT was an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Mongolia.

As per the MoD statement, the exercise aimed to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise focused on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain.

Tactical drills during the exercise included responding to a terrorist action, establishing a joint command post, establishing an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing a helipad/landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, and the employment of drones and counter-drone systems, among other things.

Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT enabled both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations. The exercise also facilitated the development of interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between the two armies. It further enhanced the level of defence cooperation, augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations. (ANI)

