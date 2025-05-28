Bhubaneswar, May 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is likely to receive a good wet spell in the next 4-5 days due to a low-pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

"A low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast... Odisha is likely to receive a good wet spell in the next 4-5 days, "IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI.

She said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the districts of Sambalpur, Puri, Cuttack, Rayagada and Koraput in the State. Meanwhile, IMD said that Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average. This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update. Weather Forecast Today, May 28: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The IMD said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025. Region wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106 per cent of Long Period Average), normal over Northwest India (92-108 per cent of Long Period Average) and below normal over Northeast India (108 per cent of the Long Period Average).

"During June 2025, Normal to above normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of Northwest and Northeast India, where below normal rainfall is likely," IMD said. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1. India Weather Forecast: Country Set to Experience Above Normal Rainfall This Monsoon Season, Predicts IMD.

IMD will issue the forecast for the July rainfall in the last week of June. The country as a whole received 28.3 per cent higher rainfall since March at 155 mm. Northwest India; East and Northeast India received deficient rainfall, while central India and South peninsular India received excess rainfall. Above-normal rainfall carries benefits for agriculture and water resources but also poses risks such as flooding, disruptions to transportation, public health concerns, and harm to ecosystems.

