Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 1 (ANI): As torrential monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported alarming disruptions across key public utilities along with a grim death toll.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 5 PM on August 1, 283 roads remain blocked, 314 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 221 water supply schemes are non-functional due to relentless rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Two national highways, NH-21 and NH-303, have also been shut down, further paralysing movement in the state. The worst-hit districts in terms of road and power disruptions include Mandi (174 roads blocked), Chamba (171 DTRs disrupted), and Kullu (67 roads blocked).

Meanwhile, the monsoon death toll has risen to 173 across the state from June 20 to July 31, 2025. Of these, 95 deaths are directly attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. At the same time, 78 people have died in road accidents, underlining the deadly impact of rain-induced road conditions.

With infrastructure damaged, roads cut off, and essential services halted, authorities continue to work around the clock to restore normalcy, especially in remote areas vulnerable to isolation during such weather spells.

Further updates are awaited as rainfall is forecast to continue across several districts. The SDMA has urged residents to stay alert and avoid travel unless necessary.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts in the state and warned of continuous heavy rainfall across the region over the next several days.

The alert comes as monsoon activity in the state continues to remain intense. "During the past 24 hours, most parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, while speaking to ANI in Shimla on Friday.

"The Chuwadi area of Chamba district recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kullu, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur experienced moderate rainfall," he said.

According to the latest data shared by IMD, Chuvari in Chamba received the highest rainfall in the state at 57mm. Banjar in Kullu recorded 52 mm of rain, Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded 43 mm, and several other areas witnessed light rainfall. (ANI)

