Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has been significantly impacted by the ongoing monsoon season of 2025, with cumulative losses reaching an estimated Rs 81,803.12 lakhs as of July 15, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, Government of Himachal Pradesh, has been actively monitoring the situation.

The total death toll during this monsoon season (June 20, 2025, to July 15, 2025) stands at 106 across various districts, they said.

Rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning, snake bites, electrocution, and falls from trees/steep rocks, have accounted for 62 deaths, they added.

The district-wise breakdown of these rain-related deaths is as follows: Bilaspur (5), Chamba (3), Hamirpur (8), Kangra (14), Kinnaur (1), Kullu (4), Lahaul & Spiti (1), Mandi (17), Shimla (3), Sirmaur (1), and Una (5).

In addition to rain-related fatalities, road accidents have claimed 44 lives across the state during the same period. Bilaspur reported 3 deaths, Chamba 6, Hamirpur 1, Kangra 3, Kinnaur 5, Kullu 7, Lahaul & Spiti 1, Mandi 4, Shimla 4, Sirmaur 1, Solan 6, and Una 3.

The monsoon has also caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure. Key incidents reported include:

A flash flood in Khaniyara Khad, Kangra district, on June 25, resulted in 7 deaths and 1-2 persons still missing, with rescue operations ongoing. In Kullu, a flash flood near the First Snow Gallery, Solang to Atal Tunnel Road, on June 25, 2025, led to 1 death and 2 missing persons.

A cloudburst near Bagehi, Chamba district, on July 6, washed away one gharat and one bridge. In Kullu, a cloudburst near Majhan Nallah in Sainj Valley on June 25 caused significant damage to roads, vehicles, and houses, with 1 confirmed death and an ongoing search and rescue for missing individuals.

Mandi district experienced multiple cloudbursts, resulting in the damage of 60 houses, 51 cowsheds, 33 cattle, 10 shops, and 5 small bridges in Karsog, with 2 deaths and 1 missing person reported. In the Thunag area of Mandi, a total of 599 houses, 277 cowsheds, 146 shops, 482 cattle, 31 vehicles, and 6 bridges were damaged due to cloudbursts.

A landslide in Village Kaliyun, Chamba district, on July 3, resulted in one fatality after a person was buried under debris. In Lahaul & Spiti, a landslide near Lari on June 25, 2025, injured one person and damaged two vehicles.

Landslides have also blocked major roads, including NH-505 in Lahaul & Spiti and the NH-21 Mandi-Kullu route. The Kalka-Shimla railway track was blocked at two locations in Solan due to landslides.

Relief and rescue operations are underway across the affected districts, with teams from NDRF, SDRF, and Home Guard deployed to assist stranded individuals and provide aid. Numerous relief camps have been established to shelter displaced families. (ANI)

