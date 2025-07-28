Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the fury of the monsoon, with widespread damage to public infrastructure and significant loss of life. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 200 roads remain blocked, 62 power transformers are disrupted, and 110 water supply schemes are affected as of the evening of July 28, due to the ongoing heavy rains across the state.

The total death toll in the state during the 2025 monsoon season (from June 20 to July 28) has reached 164. Of these, 90 deaths are attributed to rain-related causes such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, while 74 people have lost their lives in road accidents, according to official data.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest number of fatalities (32), followed by Kangra (24) and Chamba (17). The devastation includes not only human casualties but also significant damage to homes, livestock, and public property, with over Rs 1,52,311 lakh in economic losses reported so far.

The SDMA continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock and urges the public to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

"Since June 20, the state has witnessed 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides, resulting in widespread damage to roads, houses, and infrastructure. Mandi district has reported the highest number of rain-related casualties, with 18 deaths, followed by Kangra (17 deaths), Kullu (10 deaths), and Chamba (eight deaths)," as per the statement.

Over 251 houses have been fully damaged, while 1,165 houses suffered partial damage due to rain and floods. Agricultural and horticultural crops have also suffered significant losses. Authorities have stepped up road clearance operations, deployed disaster response teams, and issued warnings in vulnerable areas, but intermittent heavy rains continue to hamper relief efforts. (ANI)

