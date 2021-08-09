New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Amid continued protests by the opposition members over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and would resume at 11 am on Tuesday.

The Lower House was adjourned five times. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11:30 am, 12 noon, 12:30 pm and 2 pm amid ruckus by the opposition MPs in the House.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021", amid ruckus in the house.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also introduced by the government in the Lower House today.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier in the day, had said that all Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 being introduced in Parliament today to give back power to States to identify social and economic backward classes.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. The session will last till August 13. (ANI)

