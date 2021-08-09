Are you planning to pursue your career in abroad or applying for a work permit or migrate overseas? If yes, these are some quick tricks for you to move a step ahead in this process. Designed as an international standardized test of English language proficiency, this exam will help you work, study or migrate abroad where English is a native language. All you need to do is apply for IELTS and grab your tickets for abroad! The IELTS exam is graded on a scale of 1-9 and will be tested on your ability to listen, read, write and speak in English. This includes countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and USA. The full form of IELTS is International English Language Testing System.

The exam is managed by IDP, after it announced acquiring 100 percent of British Council's India IELTS business for 130 million pounds on a debt-free, cash-free basis. This means that all IELTS tests in India will be delivered by IDP, a leader in global education services. IDP to Acquire British Council’s India IELTS Business

How to Apply for IELTS in three simple steps!

This exam is available on 48 fixed dates per year, up to four times a month. Candidates have the liberty of taking the exam on any of the 48 days in as per their convenience. The candidate can apply for the test on its website. Apart from this, candidates can also reattempt the exam whenever they want. Also, there is no limit for giving the IELTS test, candidates can take the IELTS exam as many times as they want or till they reach their dream score. However, every time the candidate has to pay the exam fee of Rs. 14,700.

Step one - Find your nearest IELTS test location

With more than 1,600 IELTS test locations in around 140 countries , there is definitely one centre that is close to your location. Find your nearest centre

Step two - Register for your IELTS test

You can register and pay online or download an application form to print, complete and submit to your local test centre. Don’t forget to provide a copy of your valid identity document. You will also need to present the same identity document on the day of the test.

Step three - Your IELTS test is booked

Once your application has been processed, your test centre will send you a written confirmation of the date and time of your test. The Speaking test, however, can be completed up to a week before or after the other tests. Your test centre will advise.

Also, remember, if you are taking the IELTS test to support a UK visa application to work, live or study in the UK, you may need to take the IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) Academic or General Training or the IELTS for Life Skills test! All the best!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).