New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Both houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing an end to the Monsoon session that registered total productivity of 45 per cent in the Lower House and 63 per cent in the Upper House.

While addressing a press briefing here, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that a total of 17 sittings were held during the 23-day-long session.

He said that the productivity of the Lok Sabha is around 45 per cent and Rajya Sabha is 63 per cent.

"Parliament concluded today. It commenced on July 20 and today on August 11, Friday, it concluded. A total of 17 sittings were held in 23 days. A total of 20 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, and 5 bills were tabled in Rajya Sabha," the Union Minister said.

"A total of 22 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha, 25 Bills in the Rajya Sabha and 23 Bills were passed in both Houses," he said, adding that the three bills of Home Ministry to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act have been sent to Home Standing Committee.

Hitting out at the Opposition, the Union Minister said, "Unfortunately, the opposition for political reasons did not participate in the discussion (on bills), they participated only in the Delhi Services Bill...The government never wanted a bill to be passed without discussion, of course, we have not passed without discussion. In the Rajya Sabha discussions on almost all bills were held..."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was suspended on Friday from the Rajya Sabha for “breach of privilege” after complaints of ‘fraud’.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Upper House was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid an uproar by opposition members who demanded a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on the situation in Manipur. (ANI)

