Congress MP Imraan Masood demands the government's answer on the Pahalgam attack in the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PhotoANI)

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off today, Congress MP Imraan Masood has demanded accountability from the government, questioning its silence on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He also framed the current political climate as a battle of ideologies--one represented by those in power, and the other led by Rahul Gandhi.

Masood said, "The govt should answer; only then will we know about the achievements. Only then will we know where the bodies of the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack are lying."

He further said, "There is a fight going on in the country for the vastness of the ideology. On one side is the ideology that is in power, and on the other side is the ideology whose carrier is Rahul Gandhi..."

Congress MP Vishal Prakashbapu Patil also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the House today will be beneficial, as all Members of Parliament want to raise their issues.

Patil said, "It would be good if the PM comes to the House today as everyone (MPs) wants to raise their issues...We hope that every MP will have the opportunity to raise their respective issues. Also, we hope to see the government's efforts to run the House."

Earlier today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also expressed his opinion that issues like the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, the Manipur situation, and the SIR in Bihar should be discussed.

"In this Parliament session, we expect the government to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, how the ceasefire was agreed upon, and MPs' global outreach (on Operation Sindoor)...At the time when we demanded a special session of Parliament, the govt did not do so...Issues which also must be discussed are SIR in Bihar, Trump's claims (of brokering peace between India and Pakistan) and the situation in Manipur," Bhagat said to ANI.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today, with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing up to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the Air India (AI) 171 crash.

The opposition is also likely to corner the government on United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike on terror camps in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Earlier, the Opposition had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The INDIA bloc will demand justice for the victims and question the government's handling of the attack.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

