Kottayam (Ker), Nov 1 (PTI) A 31-year-old man, who suffered severe burns after his father allegedly threw acid on him a month ago, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The incident took place on September 23 at Pala near here. The 61-year-old father allegedly attacked his son following a family dispute, police said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The man, who suffered 71 per cent burns in the attack, died of severe burn injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital here today, they said.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident.

He is currently in judicial custody, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)