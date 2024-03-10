Hamirpur (HP), Mar 10 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience and security of devotees visiting the month-long Chaitra Mela at the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh beginning March 14, officials said on Sunday.

Thousands of people have gathered in and around the temple premises and hundreds of shops selling prasad and other items have come up ahead of the beginning of the festival.

Baba Balak Nath is an incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the elder son of Lord Shiva. The temple is visited by 70 to 75 lakh devotees every year.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh said that talks were held with the temple management and the local people and directions have been issued to make foolproof arrangements for the fair.

Adequate arrangements have been made for the convenience and security of those visiting the fair, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for maintaining law and order during the fair, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Padam Chand said.

