Mansa, Jun 21 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday evening extended police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to Punjab by the state police from Delhi last week for questioning in connection with the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The court extended Bishnoi's remand by five days, sources said. The gangster, who was questioned at the Crime Investigation Agency office in Kharar near Chandigarh, was brought here in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort. The sources said that the police had sought Bishnoi's 10-day remand.

After Bishnoi was brought from Delhi, he was produced before a court in Mansa that had then remanded him to seven-day police custody.

An official statement issued here last week said Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the murder case of the singer.

A Delhi court had last week granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case.

The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the Moosewala murder case has questioned him at length in the case, the sources said.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala, officials had said, adding that one of them was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

Eight grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators, one assault rifle along with 20 cartridges, three sophisticated pistols, 36 rounds and part of an AK series assault rifle had been seized from them.

The explosives were part of a backup plan in case the weapons did not work, the Delhi Police had said.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Brar at the time of the incident. The Punjab Police had last week said that 10 accused, including main conspirator Lawrence Bishnoi, were arrested in the case.

