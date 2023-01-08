Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Four people were arrested, after a clash erupted between two groups in Moradabad leaving several injured, the police informed on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the Superintendent of Police of Moradabad, Akhilesh Bhadauria said the two groups attacked each other over a dispute.

"The incident took place in the Ekta Vihar Colony of Moradabad on Saturday. Two groups got embroiled in a dispute and attacked each other. FIRs were filed by both the groups. Four people have been arrested so far, and the injured have been provided medical help. The remaining accused persons will be arrested soon," he said. (ANI)

