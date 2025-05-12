Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 (ANI): The mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, who was killed in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan, were brought to Patna on Monday. Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders paid tribute to him.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a heartfelt tribute to Imtiaz. Recognising his supreme sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced that his family will receive an estimated honorarium from the state government.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Nitish said, "Salute to BSF Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Ji, a resident of Narayanpur village of Garkha police station area of Saran district of Bihar, who was martyred in firing by Pakistan Army in RS Pura sector of Jammu. The country will always remember his martyrdom. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deep condolences to the family of the brave son."

"The nearest dependent of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be given an estimated honorarium by the state government. Also, the last rites of martyr Mohammad Imtiaz Ji will be performed with police honors by the state government," he added.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz.

The LG honoured the martyr's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

Ahead of this, DG BSF and all ranks paid tribute to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz.

"DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

