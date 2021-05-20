Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) The mortal remains of veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia were on Thursday consigned to flames in Gurgaon where he breathed his last.

His son Om Pahadia lit the funeral pyre.

Both the daughters of the former chief minister, along with his grandsons and other family members, were present on the occasion. On behalf of the Rajasthan government, Chhatarpal Yadav, the Special Secretary to the Tourism Minister, bid adieu to the departed leader.

Pahadia, 89, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Gurgaon. He had tested positive for coronavirus. Pahadia's wife and former Rajya Sabha MP Shanti Pahadia is also being treated at the hospital, an official statement said.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a one-day mourning in Pahadia's honour.

All government offices in the state remained closed for the day, the statement said.

The state cabinet also condoled Pahadia's demise.

At a meeting, the council of ministers paid homage to the former chief minister by observing a two-minute silence and passed a resolution condoling his death.

"State government expresses deep condolences on the sad demise of Jagannath Pahadia, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and former Governor of Bihar and Haryana," the resolution stated.

He made a significant and unforgettable contribution to the upliftment and welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, backward classes and the deprived sections of society, it said.

Born in Bhusawar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, Pahadia completed his MA and LLB from University of Rajasthan.

He was a member of Lok Sabha from 1957 to 1962, 1967 to 1971, 1971 to 1977 and 1980, and of Rajya Sabha from 1965 to 1966 and 1966 to 1967. He had also served as a Union minister.

Pahadia was a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1980 to 1985, 1985 to 1990, 1990 to 1992 and 2003 to 2008.

He was the chief minister of the state from June 6, 1980 to July 14, 1981. He also served as the governor of Bihar from March 3, 1989 to February 2, 1990 and the governor of Haryana from July 27, 2009 to July 2014.

He was also the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1988-89.

