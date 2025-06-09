Picture of sepoy Sainudheen PK, one of the three killed in North Sikkim landslide (Photo/Army PRO)

Lakshadweep [India], June 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of Sepoy Sainudheen PK, who was killed during the devastating landslide at Chatten, North Sikkim were flown to his home in Androth, Lakshadweep, an official statement from the Army said.

The mortal remains were recovered on June 8 after eight days of search efforts by the Army.

"His final journey--traversing nearly 2,500 kilometres from Chatten in North Sikkim to his native island of Androth in Lakshadweep--was a solemn and dignified tribute to a life dedicated to the nation. This long and logistically complex repatriation was made possible through a coordinated tri-services operation involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, supported ably by the local administration," the army's statement read.

Army Aviation helicopters and Indian Air Force aircraft, including the C-295, were employed for this effort, ensuring timely and seamless transportation across multiple legs of the journey.

A ceremonial wreath-laying tribute was conducted with full military honours at Bengdubi Military Station on June 8, marking the Indian Army's profound respect. At Androth, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour, reaffirming the sanctity of soldierly sacrifice, according to the statement.

"Sepoy Sainudheen PK embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army--quiet professionalism, absolute integrity, and unmatched dedication. Whether in Siachen or Sikkim, he served with a quiet courage that inspired all ranks. His sacrifice is a reminder that true valour lies in selfless service even in the face of unseen dangers. We salute a soldier, a comrade and a son of India whose memory will forever guide us," said the soldier's commanding officer.

Born on 20 December 1991 in Androth, Lakshadweep, Sepoy Sainudheen joined the Indian Army on 24 March 2012. Over the past 13 years, he served with honour and distinction across some of the harshest operational terrains, including the forbidding heights of the Siachen Glacier, the Army said.

Incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in northern Sikkim on the night of May 30-31 triggered widespread devastation, severely damaging critical roads and bridges. A week ago, atleast 6 people went missing and 3 army personnel lost their lives in North Sikkim's Chaten area. (ANI)

