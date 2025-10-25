Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India, Kamlesh Paswan, inaugurated the 7th Employment Fair held at the Shatabdi Krishi Auditorium of Banaras Hindu University on Friday by lighting a lamp.

On this occasion, he presented appointment letters to the newly selected candidates present in Varanasi as part of the appointment letter distribution program being provided to over 51,000 selected candidates across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the program via video conference, the Prime Minister mentioned the 'Pratibhasetu portal' and said, "The hard work of those who reached the UPSC final list but did not succeed will not go in vain. Therefore, private and public institutions can invite these youths through this portal and provide them with opportunities. Only the proper utilisation of youth talent will bring India's youth potential to the world."

Congratulating the candidates present at the job fair, the MoS stated that this is not just an appointment letter, but an invitation to serve the nation. He stated that the newly appointed candidates will play a crucial role in realising the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047.

He stated that their honesty, dedication, and spirit of service will form the foundation of the nation's progress. "Your conduct and actions will further strengthen the public's trust. You are not just government employees; you are the architects of India's future," he added.

Describing Kashi as a sacred land of knowledge, culture, and tradition, Paswan said that it is a matter of great pride to be awarded appointment letters to the youth of the country from this prestigious university founded by the great Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. He added that the newly selected candidates are the face of the government; their spirit of service and behaviour will further instil public trust in the government.

Emphasising the need for environmental protection, the Minister of State stated that the current environmental situation is extremely worrying. He cited the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign launched by the Prime Minister, calling it an innovative initiative to protect the environment. In his address, he also praised the development work undertaken by the Prime Minister in Kashi.

Many dignitaries were present at the event, including BHU Vice Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, IIT BHU Director Professor Amit Patra, Director of Postal Services, Varanasi Region, Preeti Agarwal, and Home Ministry Deputy Commandant Navneet Kumar. (ANI)

