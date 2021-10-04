New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was his first call on to the Prime Minister after becoming Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Murugan presented a copy of the book "Thirukkural- Pearls of Inspiration" to the Prime Minister and sought guidance from him to work diligently under his dynamic leadership for the welfare of people of New India.

Earlier in the day, the minister also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

"Today, met with National BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji at his residence and got his warm wishes to be elected as Rajya Sabha member," Murugan tweeted. (ANI)

