New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): (ANI): Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday slammed the Bihar Government for reportedly decreasing the number of holidays for several Hindu festivals and demanded to withdraw the school calendar immediately issued by the Education Ministry of Bihar related to holidays for religious festivals.

Bihar government's holiday calendar for government schools in the state ahead of 2024 has sparked a political uproar. The BJP has slammed the Bihar government and questioned the school calendar alleging religious bias and hinting at appeasement of the Muslim community.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Teenager Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Drug' at Friend's Birthday Celebration in Hotel.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Rai said, "The government of Bihar led by Nitish Kumar ji and Tejashwi Yadav is doing appeasement politics in Bihar. The festival holidays of Hindus have been reduced and the holidays of Muslim festivals have been increased. This is appeasement."

"Sabotaging Hindus' sentiments like this is not good. Hindus of Bihar are watching and they are seeing this biasedness, when the time comes, they will give a befitting reply. This decision must be changed and BJP won't sit quietly on this matter," he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Winter Session: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From House for Entire Session for Unruly Behaviour.

Rai further said that the discrimination is not going to continue in the state and demanded to immediately withdraw the holiday calendar that they have issued.

"BJP will not keep quiet on this. This type of appeasement behaviour is not going to work in Bihar. Appeasement is harmful to the development of the country so the Nitish government should take back its decision," Rai added

As per reports, the Bihar education department on Monday issued the holiday calendar for 2024 and said the chart has been created to ensure at least 220 teaching days under the Right to Education.

Reports further said that the holiday calendar for the year 2024 has seen an entire change, with the number of summer vacation days increasing from 20 to 30.

While the holidays for Hartalika Teej and Jitiya have been done away with, the education department has increased the holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) to three days each, as per reports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)