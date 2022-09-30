Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): Union minister of state for labour, employment, petroleum and natural gas Rameshwar Teli inaugurated a CNG facility at Nesapakkam petrol station on Friday.

Lauding the government for their efforts on the gas pipeline facility he said, "GAIL is the implementing agency and though the AIADMK government did not permit the installation yet with consistent efforts we have been able to accomplish it".

He further added that CNG pumps have been set up rapidly over the nation and we are focused to do the same. Tenders for new pumps with CNG are in process.

"By 2030 we will have 20 per cent ethanol mixed petrol fuel which is produced from rice, sugarcane, bamboo etc", Teli said.

During the event, he also handed over Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to the beneficiaries.

Teli applauded the medical facility and said, "In Tamil Nadu, we have two DI hospitals and 8 ESI hospitals and more than 2000 dispensary hospitals".

In his speech, he also mentioned about the medical facility in Tirupur where the 100-bed hospital has been opened.

"In Covid Pandemic we have supported the health department by allotment of funds and for BD workers 22 dispensaries and one hospital were dedicatedly working".

Teli during the inauguration said, "We had a target to give 2 crore e-SHRAM cards for the unorganised workers, but were unable to do so since the state government did not cooperate with the union government".

Through the e-SHRAM card Rs. 2 lakhs would be given to the dead worker's family and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

"The PM Pension scheme will be useful for the aged where people will get monthly Rs 3,000 after 43 years", he said.

He further added, "In Tamil Nadu, through Ujwala Yojna scheme 8 crore women benefited and there have been around 19 lakh free Ujawal beneficiaries". (ANI)

