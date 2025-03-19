New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday exchanged views on cooperation in different areas with Moscow city government minister Sergei Cheremin.

The two sides exchanged views on further enhancement of ties between the two capital cities including on urban management, transport, digital technology, culture, and people-to-people contact, according to a Delhi government statement.

"The Hon'ble CM of Delhi met H.E. Sergei Cheremin, Minister from Moscow City Govt., in Delhi today, and exchanged views on further enhancement of ties between Moscow and Delhi, including in the of areas urban management, transport, digital tech, culture, and people-to-people ties," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

