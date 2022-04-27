Kota, Apr 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating her three-and-a-half year old son to death in Chhipabarod town of Baran district, police said.

Gayatri Jatav was arrested after her husband, Anil Jatav, filed a police report against her. According to the complaint, he found his son dead after returning from labour work on Monday.

The accused is mentally challenged, police said.

Jatav had filed a complaint against his wife on Tuesday alleging that she on Monday thrashed their boy, Kanha, at their house bolting the room from inside, Chhipabarod Police Station SHO Ravinder Singh said.

The father said that when he reached home from his daily labour work in the evening, he found his son lying unconscious in the room.

He took him to a hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

Other members of the family tried to stop the woman from beating her son, but couldn't get her to open the door, police said, adding that boy died of beating after some time.

An FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Gayatri Jatav and the body of the boy was handed over to the family members after post mortem on Tuesday, Singh said.

She will be produced in court on Thursday, he said.

Gayatri Jatav had earlier been restrained from beating up the child twice by police, Singh said.

The couple had married six years ago and had moved to their current location a year ago from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

