Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 22 (ANI): The Muzaffarnagar Police have solved a case of suspicious deaths of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, with the mother of the children confessing to the crime.

According to SSP Sanjay Verma, the police received information about the deaths, and an investigation was initiated.

Upon questioning, the mother revealed that she had poisoned the children with tea and biscuits. The motive behind the crime was her plan to elope with her lover, Junaid, from a neighbouring village. The two had allegedly planned the murder together.

Yesterday, the police received information that a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances. The mother of the children was questioned, and the woman confessed to her crime. The woman had poisoned the children with tea and biscuits. The woman was having an affair with a boy named Junaid from the neighbouring village. Both of them together planned and poisoned the children. They had planned to run away from home. Action is being taken to register a case and send the accused to jail." SSP Muzaffarnagar, Sanjay Verma, told reporters on Saturday.

The police have taken action to register a case and will send the accused to jail. Further investigation is underway.

