Purvi Champaran (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): As the Bihar election battle advances into its second phase, the Motihari assembly constituency is emerging as one of the key seats to watch.

Part of the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, Motihari is expected to witness an intense contest in the upcoming round of polling.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Promises to Expel Infiltrators From Seemanchal.

Motihari holds a distinct place in India's development journey. Renowned as a major agricultural hub, it is famous for its sugarcane and litchi cultivation. The region also carries deep Buddhist significance, being part of the ancient Champaran area associated with Lord Buddha's travels. Its numerous temples and historical sites further enrich its cultural heritage.

However, the constituency continues to grapple with several challenges, including rising unemployment, inadequate healthcare facilities, poor road connectivity, and underdeveloped infrastructure, which remain pressing concerns for the people of Motihari.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament to Be Held From December 1 to 19, Announces Kiren Rijiju, Says 'Looking Forward to a Constructive & Meaningful Session'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Pramod Kumar as the National Democratic Alliance candidate, who has been representing the seat for five elections continuously. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded a fresh face in the name of Dewa Gupta. The Jan Suraaj have also announced Atul Kumar as their candidate for the seat.

Pramod Kumar may have an edge in the elections, as he has been representing the seat for five consecutive terms and is well-known among the people. On the other hand, Dewa Gupta has a lot of criminal cases to his name, which may discourage voters from voting for him.

Pramod Kumar achieved a thumping victory, securing 92,733 votes and defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Om Prakash Chaudhary by 14,645 votes. Chaudhary secured a total of 78088 votes in the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in the 2015 elections, Pramod Kumar defeated RJD's Binod Kumar Shrivastava by a margin of 18,517 votes, securing 79,947 votes, whereas the opposition candidate secured 61,430 votes.

During the 2010 elections, Pramod Kumar won by a margin of 24,530 votes, defeating RJD's Rajesh Gupta alias Bablu Gupta. Kumar secured 51,888 votes; meanwhile, Gupta achieved 27,358 votes.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)